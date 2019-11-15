11 sports to be certified today

Over thirty sporting organizations are expected to be accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission.

These sporting bodies submitted their return to play protocols to the Commission a few weeks ago.

Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says one sport had an 80 pages submission on how they planning to get back on the field post COVID and get accustomed to the new norm.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says some of the thirty plus sports will be accredited today.

‘33 different sports have already submitted their protocols and what’s going to be their new norm and so I think today the first 11 will be getting their certification and we are just waiting for word from the Minister and Ministry of Youth and Sports for that’.

One of the sports that is expected to be certified today is cricket as they will start their competition this Saturday.