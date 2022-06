[Source: BBC]

The Chief Executive of Meta Platforms and founder of social media giant Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg is in the country.

The 38-year-old arrived on Monday in his private jet and is on holiday at one of the island resorts.

Zuckerberg who has a net worth of $USD71.5 billion has been to Fiji a few times before.

It is unclear how long he will be in the country for.