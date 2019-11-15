Zone taxi drivers cannot fully operate from a base

The Fiji Taxi Association is calling on zone taxi drivers to be mindful while operating from a base.

General Secretary Ashwin Lal says that these drivers know where they should be operating from as the information is clearly stated on all taxi permits.

“Within 100m of the taxi base, we can pick passengers that is in the law and if a base taxi is not there and somebody wants the taxi and the zone taxi is there they can just pick and go but don’t block the base.”

Lal has reminded zone taxi drivers that they can’t operate from a taxi base full time because other operators are paying base fees.