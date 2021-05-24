Zero tolerance on drink and drive

Drivers caught driving under the influence of liquor could spend the remainder of the long weekend in Police custody, warns the Land Transport Authority.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says this is to ensure these drivers do not pose any further threat to road users.

The CEO adds that Easter is a time of worship and reflection for many Fijian families, and it provides an opportunity to catch up with family and friends.

He says statistics indicate that there is an increase in road accidents and fatalities during the holiday season, which often can be avoided.

Rokosawa says drinking and driving, speeding, and sheer negligence are the main causes of accidents.

He adds that LTA teams will be working with the Fiji Police Force to make sure road safety rules are being complied with.