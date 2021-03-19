Home

Zero tolerance for fraud, warns FNPF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 23, 2021 4:37 pm

The public is urged to beware of certain individuals posing as Fiji National Provident Fund agents on social media.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu says these individuals are misleading and deceiving FNPF members in the process.

Vodonaivalu says the FNPF has no agents.

He adds the members should not deal with any third party on FNPF matters and do not disclose their personal information such as their mobile app username or password

Vodonaivalu warns the FNPF has zero-tolerance for fraudulent activities and those who engage in such actions will face the full brunt of the law.

He reiterated that the Fund does not condone attempts at fraud and as custodians of members’ funds, will not hesitate to report illegal activities to the relevant authorities.

The acting chief executive highlighted that members have been imprisoned in the past because of fraudulent activities and the penalties meted out should serve as a deterrent.

