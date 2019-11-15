Zero tolerance critical to maintaining law and order: Raj

There is zero tolerance for those who break the law, especially if they are responsible for upholding it.

Human Rights Commission Director Ashwin Raj says law enforcement agencies must be accountable and transparent with their operations given the current circumstances.

He says recently the Commission concluded an investigation in which they found that excessive force was used in the arrest of a man from Naqia Village in Wainibuka who was thrown off a bridge by a group of police officers.

“Very important that we hold those responsible for these things to account. Because you cannot get away with it. You cannot bash people to a point where they lose their lives and walk away. So I think that the Police sent a very clear message that they’re investigating these matters, they’ve suspended those officers and you know in previous instances, officers have actually been charged. And the Commissioner has made it very clear that there is zero tolerance.”

Raj is also calling on the Fijians that if they find themselves in a situation where they feel their human rights are violated to inform the Commission.

He says as the national human rights body, they are mandated to look into any and all allegations of violations.