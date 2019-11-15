Zero balance for workers in informal sector worries FNPF

The Fiji National Provident Fund has estimated that over 125,000 Fijians in the informal employment sector are not covered under any scheme.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this includes over 88,000 farmers, 25,000 domestic workers, 2,500 seasonal workers, and 9,000 taxi drivers.

Koroi says this is becoming a concern for the Fund.

“This are estimates of workers that we believe needs the potential to be covered, so really the issue into the future we have about 128,000 of our members and 125,000 from the informal sector that will be covered if they need to during their own haste.”

The FNPF CEO says the Fund is already looking at measures that may be of help in the future to ensure members are saving enough for retirement.

He has also stressed that 66 percent of members who will be retiring in the next 10 years have savings below $10,000.