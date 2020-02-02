Home

News

NZ PM arrives at PIF Secretariat in Suva

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 26, 2020 9:43 am

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern has arrived at the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat in Suva.

This is her first stop on day II of her official visit to Fiji.

Following a photo session with staff of the Secretariat, Ardern has begun a bilateral meeting with PIF Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor.

The meeting is also attended by senior management of the Secretariat and Ardern’s delegation.

