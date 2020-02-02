NZ PM arrives at PIF Secretariat in Suva

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern has arrived at the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat in Suva.
This is her first stop on day II of her official visit to Fiji.
Following a photo session with staff of the Secretariat, Ardern has begun a bilateral meeting with PIF Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor.
The meeting is also attended by senior management of the Secretariat and Ardern’s delegation.
