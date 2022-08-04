YWAM team will help provide critical health services

Medical professionals from New Zealand are currently in the country to help the Ministry of Health

A team of medical professionals from New Zealand is currently in the country to help the Ministry of Health provide necessary medical services to Fijians in remote communities.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong acknowledges the partnership as critical to Fiji’s effort in building back better.

Dr Fong says Youth With A Mission team will help deliver critical dental healthcare amongst other services to those in rural communities.

“You have come at a timely moment at a time we are trying to build back better and stronger. You demonstrate the Vuvale spirit in helping us to build back better and stronger also.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji representative Virginia Dawson says the three-month long initiative will begin in the next few days.

“Today the Mission is here in Fiji where they are going to be serving communities in the Northern Division in providing dental services and also supporting the district nurse.”