YWAM Ships Aotearoa visit President

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The members of the YWAM Ships Aotearoa presented an i-Sevusevu to President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the State House yesterday.

The team has been providing free dental, medical services, and primary health care education in the Northern part of the country for the past six weeks.

These services are being provided on the medical ship YWAM Koha – a New Zealand-based vessel.

The team has been able to provide free medical and dental treatment to over 1000 Fijians in the North.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged that such medical services bring relief to ordinary Fijians and help promote a healthy change in their daily lifestyle.

Managing director of YWAM Ships Aotearoa, Marty Emmett stated that their team has been working with local health workers in the villages by up-skilling and training them in coordination with the district nurses.