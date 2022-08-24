YWAM KOHA arrives in Vanua Levu for medical outreach

The New Zealand medical ship YWAM KAHO has arrived in Vanua Levu and is preparing for its outreach to Kavewa and Druadrua Islands.

Ships Leader Hannah Sargent says they are offering medical services that most people cannot easily access as well as bring empowerment for local medical officers.

The Tauranga-based ship arrived in Fiji early this month and had conducted dental clinics in Suva before sailing to Vanua Levu for its eight-week medical outreach mission.

“Most of our volunteers will be flying in on Sunday. So, they are mostly coming in from New Zealand. So, on Monday we will kick off our two-week outreach in Kavewa and Druadrua.”

Clinic Co-ordinator Angelique Miller says they worked with the local district nurse to identify areas that require the most attention and that is what they will provide.

Miller says dental services is a big need.

“So from educating and doing oral health education and treating anybody that’s got physical pain in their mouth and then being able to educate them and help them present these things from happening in the future and diet is definitely a key factor”.



[Source: YWAM KAHO]

After Kavewa and Druadrua, YWAM KOHA will set sail for Rabi Island and then Taveuni.

The YWAM KOHA’s last outreach finishes on the 15th of October.

They hope to be back in Fiji at the end of October for another mission.