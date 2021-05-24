Home

Youths recognized under Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:16 pm

Eight Vanuadina youth members from Tailevu were amongst the 55 vibrant young people recognized under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Foundation.

Youth member, Taito Dakunivosa says the program has given them exposure to targeted training, laying the foundation for a sustainable livelihood.

Dakunivosa adds that the youth are most engaged in solesolevaki, weaving mats, cleaning the community, or simply venturing into the business arena to keep them going.

Article continues after advertisement

“This program has assisted youth to learn the skills of carpentry, cooking, baking, and general activities to assist those who are in need in the village. We’ve also learned our surviving skills. “

Award recipient Firdosh Ali says being recognized has boosted his confidence to continue making waves and be an agent of change in his community.

“I helped them in 2022 and have clean-up in our area to minimize the risk of communicable diseases, which is an issue in our area.”

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, believes not all learning takes place in the classroom, hence children need to be exposed to meaningful outdoor activities.

“I’m very proud of your achievement and firmly believe that you will become responsible adults and move towards a positive and secure Fiji.”

47 youth from different groups in the Central and Eastern Division today received their bronze medal awards, while 8 silver medals were received by the Head of International School Suva on behalf of the awardees who are currently abroad.

