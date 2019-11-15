Youths play vital role for Fiji to achieve tree planting target

Youths play a vital role in continuing the Fijian government’s tree planting initiative to achieve the target of planting 30 million trees in 15 years.

The remarks were made by Forest Ministry Director Central and Eastern Division George Vuki, while commissioning the tree planting programme at Dere Bay Resort on Koro Island last Saturday.

While addressing the thirteen village representatives Vuki said his team will only set a tree planting benchmark hence, community members need to continue with the initiative over the next few years.

“Your support on this initiative is needed following the devastation caused by TC Winston in 2016 affecting forests as well as the mangroves. I know that the villagers have a close connection with marine ecosystem for daily sustenance, hence your support on this programme will have a great impact”.

The initiative is part of government’s initiative to plant 2 million trees in a year and the 13 villages on the island are expected to partake with teams from the Forest Ministry today and over the next few days.

Mangroves are expected to be planted as well on most coastal areas surrounding the island.