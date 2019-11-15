Youths encouraged to be innovative during crisis

Young people are being encouraged to be innovative during this pandemic.

As many lose their jobs from the effects of the pandemic, Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Rosy Akbar says young people need to possess entrepreneurial skills.

Akbar says youths need to think out of the box to sustain themselves and their families.

“What we are going through is beyond our control but what is within our control to find opportunities in this and this is a classic example of young people rising to call of the nation and rather than become job seekers you’re sort of job creator.”

She says the global pandemic is beyond our control but what is within our control is finding opportunities to be critical thinkers.