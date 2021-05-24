Youths drive village projects

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 12:39 pm
Youths of Nasaseivua in Kubulau, Bua are taking the lead in initiating development projects in the village.

Youth Group President, Avisai Dovitane says they cannot continue to rely on village elders to come up with development initiatives.

Amongst other things, the group has started planting vegetable and root crops.

Dovitane says they have started with a small farm which they plan to expand once they get more farming materials and implements.

The harvest is sold to the villagers.

The youths have also started building a canteen.

According to villagers, for decades they have had to walk to the nearest canteen in Kiobo village or at the Kubulau Government Station, both miles away.

Dovitane says they want to be able to sell essential products and basic food items so villagers do not have to walk far to buy what they need at home.

The youth group is also helping rebuild the two churches in the village that were destroyed by previous cyclones.

Village Elder, Apisai Naulu, says it is good to see youths engaging themselves in such activities and it has also encouraged them to join their efforts.

Nasaseivua is one of the furthest villages in Kubulau, accessible by vehicles only during dry weather conditions and by foot during rainy conditions.

The main source of income for the villages is copra and dalo.

 

