News

Youth want a seat at the table

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 15, 2021 5:55 am
[Source: unwater.org]

As world leaders leave Scotland after two weeks of climate change negotiations, there’s a warning is that children will face the consequences of any failures to resolve the climate crisis.

United Nations Children’s Fund Deputy Director for Advocacy Valentina Otmacic(Otmachik) says more than one billion children are at risk from the effects of Climate Change.

“We know children’s right to education, their right to health, all these rights are already very much in crisis and if we don’t take bold action here at COP, its going to be even more than one billion children affected by climate crisis.”    

She adds that many global discussions have fallen short, and youth are calling for a seat at the negotiation table with world leaders.

COP26 had one of the largest attendance of youth activists, protestors and even members of government delegations brought in for lobbying purposes.

