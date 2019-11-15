Youth urged to make use of new Office

Youth in Ba, Rakiraki and Tavua have been urged to make good use of the new Ministry of Youth and Sports office.

The office was officially opened in Ba today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Youth and Sports Minister Parveen Kumar says the ministry staff will always be available to assist youth in the area.

Kumar urged the youth to better utilize the office and various services it will provide.



The new Ministry of Youth and Sports office [Source: Fijian Government]

He also encouraged them to visit the office and talk to the staff as they will be the voice of the ministry to the communities in the west.



Minister Parveen Kumarofficially opens the new Ministry of Youth and Sports office [Source: Fijian Government]

The staff will be undertaking community visits and youth are being urged to take advantage of this opportunity.