Youth urged to capitalize on available resources

Youth on various villagers in Southern Lau have been urged to utilize the readily available resources for sustenance.

This is after concerns raised by some villagers that most youths are looking for opportunities in urban centers during these trying times.

Turaga ni Koro of Natokalau village Semi Moceyawa says the government has imposed various initiatives to assist rural farmers and boost agricultural productivity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Turaga ni Koro has been spearheading the rural million dollar project among the youth in his village.

“We have adopted the rural multi million-dollar project by planting yaqona and dalo on our respective piece of land. This is going towards the second year and we anticipate to harvest these commodities in the next few months that can generate thousands of dollars to assist us.”

Meanwhile, the province also experiences an increasing number of people are leaving the province for urban centers.

The issue is expected to top the agenda at the upcoming Lau Provincial Council meeting at the end of the month.