Youth training essential for nation building: Bala

The effective engagement of youth in training and development will have a flow-on effect on the economy.

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Bala says this will also grow civic-minded youth to contribute to nation-building.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of 30 trainees from the Naleba and Naqere Youth Training Centres Monday.

Bala says Fiji is a young country with around 70 percent of the population below the age of 40.

He adds the government, through the Ministry, will continue to roll out relevant training programs to meet the needs of the nation and the economy effectively.

“In the past decade or so, especially under the Fiji First Government, we have made these programs more widely spread and aimed to tailor-make the programs to suit existing skills shortages or identified gaps in skills towards self-employment and job creation.”

Bala adds that the new graduates coming out of job training and development under the Ministry are job-ready and can also be job creators.