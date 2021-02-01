Youth to address corruption 

Integrity Fiji says they have a group of young people who have taken up the initiative to help address corruption.

After receiving over $13,000 from the US Embassy yesterday, Board Chair Jofiliti Saubuli says they want to get Fiji back on track in terms of anti-corruption rankings.

Saubuli says they are using social media for advocacy and while their focus is on youth they will also engage the private sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“The long term for us is working with Transparency International to look at the corruption perception index, getting Fiji back into that to see our standing, our ranking, and Fiji to work better towards that as well.”

Saubuli says the grant from the US Embassy will allow them to come up with creative ideas to promote anti-corruption.