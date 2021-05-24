Youth take charge of food security and environment conservation

Fiji continues to grapple with COVID-19, however, young people in rural and maritime areas are taking charge of their health and environment.

Youth in Nabaci Village, Cakaudrove are taking charge of transforming food systems as they make use of seedlings to feed their families and earn an income.

Navere Youth Member Nikotimo Waqaisavou is encouraging others to be proactive in their communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over here we have planted some cabbages, tomatoes, bean and some tubua. We have sold some throughout Bua and the villages here in Nabouwalu. To other youth, we want to encourage you to plant more vegetables for your families and you can sell them and earn an income.”

Nasaulevu Youth Member, Gabiriele Sisa says they are planting crops that will help combat rising sea levels while providing a sustainable food source.

“For our conservation programme, we are doing tree planting alongside our seashore. We are planting Tavola trees, the Ivi tree, the Vutu tree and the dilo tree. To protect our village from big waves and to also stop soil erosion.”

As youth clubs prepare to commemorate International Youth Day this week, young people continue to try and feed their families and protect their communities.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard