Youth say poor enforcement limits healthy food choices

According to certain youths, poor enforcement of the school canteen policy is limiting healthy food options and putting their health at risk.

Diabetes Fiji says junk food remains widely available in schools, contributing to Fiji’s growing non-communicable disease crisis.

Fiji’s Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2021 shows that one in three children aged 5 to 19 is overweight, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Azaria Smith says youths are trying to make healthier choices, but without clear labels and proper school food options, their efforts are undermined.

“It’s important for us youths to check the product labels because if we don’t check them, how will we know if the food is good for us to eat? And whether it is healthy or not? So, before we buy food and take it home for ourselves or our families, especially for the young ones, the little ones, we need to check the labels.”

Smith says unhealthy choices can lead to serious health problems, especially for younger children.

Another student, Maki’uti Seruvatu, admits that many students nowadays are hooked on processed snacks

Seruvatu says food labels can be misleading, as these products may contain additives that are harmful to health.

Diabetes Fiji Chief Executive Marawa Kini says despite having school canteen guidelines, enforcement still remains weak.

“This has been the report we have received from both ministries, particularly the Ministry of Education. Because of the challenges they face, the school management is the one running the school canteen in various schools.”

Marawa is encouraging parents to take an active role by preparing lunch for their children at home instead of giving them money to buy food from the school canteen.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, says the Ministry has a policy in place and is working with the school authorities to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

