News

Youth participation in agriculture needs to be improved

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 3:00 pm
[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says t Fiji’s agriculture sector can have a future, only if more and more youth take up agriculture.

Reddy highlighted this while handing out offer letters to recipients of the Ministry’s Small Farming Equipment programme in Bilalevu, Valley Road, Sigatoka.

Reddy says for Fiji’s agriculture sector to have a foothold in the economy, active youth participation is imperative to ensure the continuation of the sector’s upward economic trajectory.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

He adds that at the moment, Fiji has a young farming demographic that makes up 42.7 per cent of the total number of farmers in Fiji, out of more than the 83,000 farmers captured in the latest Agriculture Census, 42.7 per cent are youth.

Reddy says the Ministry would continue to support the active participation of youth in agriculture as they would become the next generation of farmers to be at the forefront of the sector’s development.

