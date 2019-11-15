Youth participation critical in these trying times

Youth and Sports Minister Parveen Kumar has stressed that youth engagement and participation in the decision-making process is critical in these times of uncertainty.

Kumar says youths have innovative ideas that are probable in steering the country forward and addressing certain pressing issues such as climate change and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has prompted the Ministry to initiate youth-oriented programmes to strengthen youth engagement, address unemployment and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

“For I understand that your ideas, input and needs may be quite different from that of those that I’ve spoken to earlier on. So at the end of the formalities, I wish to engage with you and have a talanoa session for what you need and what you stand for.”

Kumar adds his Ministry is fostering the establishment of divisional youth clubs where youths in the North will focus on health and well-being, youth groups in the Central Division to promote food security and youth engagement for climate change in the West.