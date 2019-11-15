Youth Ministry committed to tackling climate change

Mangroves not only protect shorelines from damaging storm and hurricane winds, waves and floods, it also helps prevent coastal erosion.

This was highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar while joining the Youth of Navuniivi, Ra in planting more than 600 mangrove seedlings.

Kumar says mangroves are important to the marine ecosystem as it provides homes for a large variety of marine species and serves as a food source for thousands of coastal communities around the world.

The mangrove planting program in Ra was made possible after the Minister made a commitment to the villagers to assist in the climate change activities of the village by way of mangrove planting.

“I would like to make an announcement, Turaga Na Tui Naviti Levu, that we will take on that project and we will also put up a nursery with our partners. But in return, we need some support from your people as well. That can be done, but somebody will have to look after the nursery and that’s where the youth come in.”

Kumar stresses that his Ministry is committed to encouraging Fijian youth to take action against climate change in their communities.