News

Youth learn ways to be law-abiding citizens

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 10:50 am
Empowerment Training on Law and Order workshop in Lautoka. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A workshop underway in Lautoka will look at ways to address the increasing incidents of violence.

Youth from the Public Rentals Board in Lautoka are taking part in the week-long Empowerment Training on Law and Order workshop.

Youth and Sports Minister, Parveen Kumar says this is aimed at providing young people with accurate knowledge, skills, and empowering them to become productive, self-reliant, and law-abiding citizens.

Article continues after advertisement


Youth and Sports Minister, Parveen Kumar. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Kumar says Fiji’s laws provide numerous rights and protection for its citizens.

However, he says the young people are vulnerable to a range of protection risks and deviate to the wrong side of the law.


Workshop Youth participants. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The participants will also undertake training on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights.

Kumar acknowledged the United Nations Population Fund, Pacific Centre for Peace Building, Fiji Police Force, and the Public Rental Board for their invaluable assistance and partnership.

