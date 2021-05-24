Home

News

Youth groups meet to discuss climate change concerns

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 23, 2021 12:30 pm

Pacific Youth representatives which include young people from Fiji are meeting to discuss issues and concerns that can be raised at COP 26 in Glasgow.

The Youth4Pacific pre-COP gathering convened a two-day meeting that started yesterday aimed at empowering Pacific youth and leverage expertise and knowledge to amplify the story of our region.

350.org Pacific Representative to the Youth4Pacific Committee, George Nacewa says the event is an opportunity for youth to share their vision of a just, inclusive, and sustainable response to the threat of the climate crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting organized by the United Kingdom also provides a unique opportunity for Pacific youth to have an honest and open dialogue with regional governments and other relevant agencies.

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Representative to Youth4Pacific Committee, Komal Kumar adds the gathering will culminate in the formulation and endorsement of the Youth4Pacific Declaration on climate change.

The Youth4Pacific pre-COP gathering includes organizations such as Sustainable Ocean Alliance, 350.org Pacific, Active Citizens Pacific, and the Alliance for Future Generations Fiji.

