Youth group urged to raise awareness on vaccination

The Youth of Lakeba in the Lau group are being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha while speaking to the youth says that it’s safe to be vaccinated.

Samarasinha says this will also allow Fiji to be safe and is a step towards getting the economy back on track.

“Once the 75 percent of this population is vaccinated then will be what we call herd immunity which means that the country is relatively safe and people can start coming in. So by next year, you will definitely have more travellers. So there will be a time where you are no longer safe from the virus unless you have the vaccine.”

The UN Resident Coordinator says it’s crucial for youth members to know more about the vaccine and raise awareness in the villages of Lau on the need to get vaccinated.