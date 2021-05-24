Youth group ready for agriculture venture

Youth members of the Ketenatukani Club from Dratabu Village in Nadi were all smiles after receiving their farming equipment.

President, Neumi Makadre says this is a huge assistance as the village has idle land, which is suitable for farming.

Makadre says the farming equipment will definitely boost the members’ morale as they are planning to plant pineapple, cassava, pawpaw and other produce.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the majority of the crops will be sold so the youth can earn income for their families.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Bala has applauded the group for focusing on agriculture.

“Farming plays a significant role in sustaining livelihoods, food security and enhancing the resilience for most of the vulnerable communities.”

The Ketenatukani Youth Club was formed two years ago and has 30 members.