Youth group plant 3,000 mangroves

3,000 mangroves were planted along the coast of Namoli in Lautoka yesterday.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Praveen Bala was part of the initiative.

He was joined by members of the Save The World Youth Group based in Ba, who wanted to contribute to Fiji’s 30MillionTreesIn15Years tree planting programme.

Close collaboration between Government, the private sector, and civil society organizations, especially youth groups, is vital for the sustainable management of our natural resources, including the protection and enhancement of mangroves.