Youth group advocate message of hope this Easter

The Youth Group of the Centenary Methodist Church came out in numbers at Suva’s Sukuna Park last night to deliver songs of praise, action chorus and Easter messages.

This is part of the many programs organized by the church during this long Easter weekend.

Methodist Church General Secretary, Reverend Iliesa Naivalu says they will continue to organize programs with strong messages targeting youth as they are vulnerable to various social issues prevalent in society.

Rev Naivalu says a good number of youth were victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent tropical cyclones, hence church youth groups across the country have been urged to initiate spiritual programs to uplift the morale of these youth.

“So for those of our citizens who suffered so much during the Cyclones as well as the impact of COVID-19, you have to take heart this is not the end we have to go through this dark period, the situation we are in, circumstances that you go through – you have to remember there is light at the end of the tunnel and Christ will always be with us.”

Marking this special day on the Christian calendar, followers of the faith will today attends various services and Holy Communion organized in their places of worship across the country.