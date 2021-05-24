Youth farms destroyed during floods to be assisted

Majority of youth farms that were destroyed during the recent flooding will be assessed and provided with assistance accordingly.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, says these are all the farms that come under the ministry’s projects.

Kumar says youth officers are already on the ground evaluating the damage on these farms.

“We will go back to them and assist them because we want them to continue what we have given them in the initial stage. We just don’t want to give and forget about them.”

The ministry is still collating the data on affected farms in the Western Division.

Last year, 842 youth groups had re-registered their clubs with the ministry.

Kumar is also encouraging these groups to actively participate in all the ministry’s programs and sessions.

He adds that there is no point in registering the club without any involvement.