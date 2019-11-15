Youth Farm Project has benefitted over 1000 Fijians

A total of 1,273 Fijians have benefitted from the Youth Farm Initiative Project.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar while officiating at the handover of Farming Assistance at Nawaka village in Nadi.

Kumar says these young people will put land to use and be able to earn income through the sale of crops they grow.

The Ministry has been providing grants since July to registered youth clubs.

He says these youth will learn how to run a business and provide for their families as many young people in the West, especially in Nadi, made their living in tourism – the Industry hit hardest by COVID-19.

Landowners have had a hand in this process, as they have set aside land for these youth while the Government provides grants for equipment such as water tanks, fencing materials, vegetable seedlings and other necessities.

The six youth clubs who benefitted from this assistance in Nadi comprised of Yavusa Nadi Youth Club, Bajinareba Youth Club, Yaboyabaonia Youth Club, Ilovaravara Youth Club, Israel Light Youth Club and Nacavacola Youth and Club.