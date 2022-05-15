Youth essential for economic stability: Sayed-Khaiyum

[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji needs to ensure that the country is on a path where people are able to have stability and confidence in the economy.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the need for minimal disruption to our society and the nation as we are going through a tumultuous time globally.

He stresses that youth need to understand what is happening domestically and internationally to provide that stability.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s the youth who will actually give us that stability. It’s the youth who need to understand what is happening domestically and internationally for us to be able to ensure that we have a strong, prosperous, and secure Fiji and indeed have a brighter future for all of you.”



Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is critical to ensure Fiji’s responsiveness to the interest, demands, needs, and futures of those below the age of 40.

He adds about 65% of the Fijian population is below the age of 35 and over 70% is below the age of 40.

He says the people over the age of 40 are the minority and are only 30% and this is why it is critically important to be able to communicate.



[Source: Fijian Government]