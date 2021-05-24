Youth engagement vital to climate change

Young People are breaking down barriers to be part of the climate change negotiations as they care deeply about the issue.

UNICEF’s Global Lead on Climate Change, Energy & Environment, Gautam Narasimhan says if adults cared a lot more, there would have been more action.

Narasimhan says it is critical to recognize young people not only as victims but as the most critical clients of the solutions that are needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We see that time and time again. You can look at academic studies that say education around climate and sustainability has huge impacts in terms of emissions reduction. You can see evidence around making sure children are trained in Disaster Risk Reduction in the event of what to do during emergencies and being able to participate in disaster risk councils.”

He add climate impacts on young people are happening today and are getting worse.