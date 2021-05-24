Youth empowerment priority for Women’s Association

The Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakaudrove will shift their attention to enhancing the skills of unemployed youth in the province.

This after the Association received a grant of $44, 000 from the United States Embassy in Suva yesterday.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama member, Sereana Kubuabola says plans are in place to utilize the available resources in the province to sustain unemployed youth.

She adds the fund will be utilized in one year.

“We want to get them to start having business within their villages to try and sell products – most the post-harvest kind of products from the land and from the sea if we can.”

Kubuabola also highlighted the initiative will motivate young people in various villages to establish their businesses and open up new markets.

She says they are planning to hold talks with the Trade Department of the US Embassy to identify markets for aspiring young entrepreneurs in the Cakaudrove province.