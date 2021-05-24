Home

Youth demand to be included in decision making spaces

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 7, 2021 4:53 pm
Ayisha Siddiqa, Sevuloni Rokomatu and Ariel King

Young climate activists at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland are calling on global leaders to include them in important decision-making spaces.

Many of the youth from around the world are in Scotland to share their climate change experience and demand world leaders to act now for a sustainable future.

Fijian climate activist, Sevuloni Rokomatu who is participating in most of the side events in Glasgow highlighted the need for young people to be involved in these meetings.

“I believe the engagement of youth is very important because it’s about their future. You know they are the future custodian of this planet and we know as young people that climate change is an issue that needs to be dealt with.”

US climate justice advocate, Ariel King also shared the same sentiments, hoping for more action from the global climate summit.

“I would like to see a just transition, equitable solutions that are prioritizing people and not a corporation and not prioritizing profit and figure out ways to do what’s supposed to be done in order to protect our planet.”

The calls of Pacific youth have traveled far and wide with activists like Ayisha Siddiqa of Pakistan, echoing the need for the world to remain below 1.5°C.

“It is absolutely necessary. We cannot help communities if we don’t help the most vulnerable first. Also, climate justice is the reason why we have 1.5 degrees of warming as our target. Island nations came together and they demanded it because if we reach above 1.5 degrees of warming, their islands would flood.”

These youths are pushing to be recognized in decision-making processes and raise their concerns with world leaders about the climate crisis and its impact on their future.

