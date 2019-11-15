Youth clubs seek help from Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is working with 22 newly registered youth clubs in the Sigatoka district to provide them with land for farming.

The Ministry is liaising with the landowners to arrange for a piece of land to help those who have lost their job due to COVID-19.

Minister Parveen Kumar says the initiative is aimed at ensuring Fijian families are able to put food on their table during these tough times.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the youth play an important role in ensuring food security for families.

Kumar says planting more crops and vegetables will also assist Fijians with a sustainable source of income.