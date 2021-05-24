Home

Youth clubs re-register with the Ministry of Youth

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 12:50 pm

Several youth groups have raised the bar by exploring new development and economic empowerment opportunities.

This is evident with 842 youth clubs re-registering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Permanent Secretary, Rovereto Nayacalevu, says this testifies their resilience to conquer various cross-cutting issues during these trying times.

He adds the government through the Ministry will continue to assist youth who may be facing difficulties.

“To reach out to every young individual is a challenging experience, and we cannot do this alone. With these new normal times and given the energy within our young people, if channelled in the positive direction will certainly produce positive outcomes and contribute to socio-economic enhancements.”

The Ministry yesterday struck a deal with the iTaukei Affairs Board to strengthen the ‘solesolevaki initiative’ and tap into new economic opportunities.

Acting Chief Executive, Pita Tagicakirewa, is optimistic this will ignite positive growth among youth in the villages.

“Youths at the village level in Fiji are important change agents for decision making at the village sub-committee level and their contribution is highly recognized in so many dimensions, including subsistence and commercial farming. Our collaboration will realize our vision for a transformed itaukei families.”

This partnership will also ensure donor agencies and non-government organizations involve youth groups in their development projects, particularly at the village level. JN/ku/Ritika/

