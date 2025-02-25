Youth arrested for alleged attempted aggravated robbery

Two youths have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attempted aggravated robbery in Nadera over the weekend.

According to the police, the two suspects allegedly entered a home intending to commit the offence but were confronted by the victim and his friends.

The victim’s friends sustained injuries as a result of the attack, and the two fled the scene empty handed.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers later tracked down the two youths and took them into custody at the Valelevu Police Station, where they are being questioned.

Police say investigations into the incident is continuing.