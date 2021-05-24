Your vote matters says President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Fijians in this day and age expect equality as it is a powerful sign of progress.

The President launched the Fijian Elections Office “Know Your Election” campaign today and stresses that voting is a patriotic duty that determines the type of future people envision for themselves.

Ratu Wiliame says Fiji’s democracy is only just beginning to mature, and that progress has been made.

“Let us not grow into a state of complacency that these are still early days for true democracy in Fiji for the majority of my own life there was not a genuine democracy in this country and in some parts of the world today people under the rule of unelected leaders would do anything for the freedom that we have today.”

To guarantee that democracy is maintained, the President says Fijians should practice their right to vote.

“We vote wisely. We vote in support of the policies that we believe offer us our best possible future. Politics and policies matter to everything that we all experience every day, and so do our votes. “

The President says participation in the electoral system matters, as it affects aspects of our lives.