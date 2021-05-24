Younger generation educated on climate change

Education on sustainable management of our ocean resources is important to our younger generation.

With the growing concerns of climate change, the protection of Fiji’s reef and marine species remains a priority for our future generations.

Organization Participant, Tiare David says global warming and its impact on coral reefs has been a challenge for Fiji but our youth can play a major role in changing this.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are helping raise awareness with young children on the importance of preserving oceans and marine species.

“The objective of the event is to raise awareness for the sustainable management of our ocean resources for our younger generations.”

The organization is also sharing insights on the conservation work they do to protect the marine and terrestrial environment.

They are also helping Fiji’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.