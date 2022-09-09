Young voting population: Saneem

Voters registration. [Source: FEO/Facebook]

Majority of voters in the upcoming General Election are below the age of 40.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has confirmed that as of September 3rd this year, there are a total of 689,974 voters are now registered on the National Register of Voters.

The number of 18 to 20-year-olds that have registered to vote is 37,063 and the cohort of voters from the ages of 31 to 48 is 157,869.

Article continues after advertisement

And a total of 155,812 voters are between the ages of 21 to 30.

“I’d like to also report that our registration drive was pretty successful. We managed to save over 62,000 Fijians, so the preliminary numbers that we had released was at around 58,000, I think, but our numbers were actually after the data has come back from all the divisions. It’s over 62,000.”

Saneem says the team managed to register a lot of voters that were previously not registered.