News

Young SODELPA welcomes Bainimarama

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 2, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Members of the Young SODELPA have welcomed Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s return to the country.

Bainimarama returned to Fiji earlier today after a month away in Australia for medical treatment.

Young SODELPA President, Ben Daveta says they recognize that national leadership is an intensive responsibility bestowed upon those who have been elected to office by the people.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that as they welcome PM Bainimarama back into the country, Young SODELPA urges our leaders that while their sacred duty to the nation is crucial, it is also important that they consider the significance of their health and well-being.

SODELPA Youth has wished the Prime Minister full recovery and says they are certain that Bainimarama’s family are delighted to have him back home.

 

