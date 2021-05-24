Young SODELPA welcomes Bainimarama

Members of the Young SODELPA have welcomed Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s return to the country.

Bainimarama returned to Fiji earlier today after a month away in Australia for medical treatment.

Young SODELPA President, Ben Daveta says they recognize that national leadership is an intensive responsibility bestowed upon those who have been elected to office by the people.

He adds that as they welcome PM Bainimarama back into the country, Young SODELPA urges our leaders that while their sacred duty to the nation is crucial, it is also important that they consider the significance of their health and well-being.

SODELPA Youth has wished the Prime Minister full recovery and says they are certain that Bainimarama’s family are delighted to have him back home.