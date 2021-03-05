Young people use Entrepreneurial fair to up skill themselves

Young entrepreneurs or people looking to begin a business now have more training available through the University of the South Pacific’s Entrepreneurial Fair

The annual event that is now into its third year aims to offer opportunities for networking, business coaching and entrepreneurial skills development sessions, funding options and various small or medium business development topics.

USP Manager Career and Entrepreneurial Centre, Semi Bilitaki, says entrepreneurship allows youth to be innovative and provides them with the necessary skills.

He adds that the Fair will also be open to the public and they are encouraging members of the community with entrepreneurial flair to be part of the event.

“People who have got the resources or probably who have the money but don’t have the ideas, who probably have the resources but don’t have the money, this is the fair for them. Here you will go deeper into that aspect where you can invest your money and create your own business that you can enjoy to sustain your family and your livelihood.”

Over 400 participants have registered for the program and organizers expect this number to increase.

The USP Entrepreneurial Fair will continue until Friday and is being held at the Japan ICT Centre.