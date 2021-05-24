Young people demand delivery

Future Generations Commissioner of Wales, Sophie Howe says young people are demanding that this decade be the decade to deliver promises.

Fighting on behalf of youth and the future generation at the Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Scotland, Sophie says youth from all over the world want their voices to be heard.

She says youth are rightly calling out on current leaders who have failed to act in the interest of future generations.

Article continues after advertisement

.@sophiehowe gives most complete explanation I’ve heard of our multi-layered health inequities, and need for comprehensive action—including #TreeEquity🌳. Even better, Wales is working on all of it under Future Generations Act & her leadership. 👏 #COP26 #ResilienceHub @ArshtRock pic.twitter.com/qSLJDsXYl4 — Jad Daley (@JadDaley) November 11, 2021

Howe says some youth groups have taken leaders to court challenging their failure to act on their right to life and a future.

She stresses major emitters should take responsibility for their actions.

“It’s absolutely right that countries that the countries that have done the most damage should now be doing the most of the heavy lifting to actually repair those damage.”

Howe says similar legislation to protect future generations must be implemented throughout different countries.

She says world leaders cannot claim they did not know about the climate crisis as they have done more damage and the younger generation have all rights to call them out.