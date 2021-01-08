Young girls aim for STEAM careers

In an effort to empower the youth in local communities, fifty girls participated in the first-ever fj STEAM Princess Camp at the University of the South Pacific.

The initiative supported by the US embassy aims to ignite, create awareness and focus on subjects such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Design and Mathematics. (STEAM)

Speaking at the closing of the event in Suva, US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Tony Greubel says empowering young girls at an early age will help Fiji build towards a prosperous future.

He says they will continue to offer such initiatives to help the youth build and fortify bridges to their future vocations.

The camp was a four-day event and supported by a team of eight facilitators and 12 volunteers.

The camp included hands-on activities and seminar workshops that encouraged the young women to pursue STEAM careers.