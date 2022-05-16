Young Fijians undergo empowerment training

[Source: DINFO]

Young Fijians in Tailevu now have better prospects in terms of entrepreneurship.

This is after 35 youth completed an empowerment training on Financial Literacy and Agriculture Based Economies.

The training has been facilitated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade.

Permanent Secretary for Youth, Rovereto Nayacalevu, says through such training, young Fijians are being empowered to utilize their skills to establish income generating projects.

Nayacalevu says all the participants will be able to identify their potential to become successful entrepreneurs.

They will also be able to make a list of ideas from several sources of business and select the best idea to start their own business.