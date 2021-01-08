Young Fijians getting more susceptible to drugs

The Education Ministry says that young Fijians are getting more susceptible to drug use and this is why they are beefing up awareness in schools.

Ministry’s Divisional Counsellor West, Alice Fong, says substance use is illegal in every school in Fiji and children under the age of 18 aren’t supposed to be taking drugs or even cigarettes.

She says there is a need protect our younger generation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Substance use is illegal in all our schools, so definitely we can say clearly that we support the whole picture of advocacy that drug abuse is abuse of life it interrupts a person’s journey of education.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirms they will strengthen their collaboration with external stakeholders including the Education Ministry to tackle drug use in schools and communities.