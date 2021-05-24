Home

News

Young farmers undergo empowerment training

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

More than 40 young farmers of Soa Village in Ra underwent a two-day Empowerment Training last week.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar says the Fijian government’s strategic development plan is geared towards increasing local production to substitute for imports.

He also handed over the Youth Farm Initiative grant to members of the Bure Youth Club.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister Bala said this is all intended towards encouraging farming as a business amongst young people.

The training was co-facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture.

