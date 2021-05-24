Young farmers undergo empowerment training

More than 40 young farmers of Soa Village in Ra underwent a two-day Empowerment Training last week.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar says the Fijian government’s strategic development plan is geared towards increasing local production to substitute for imports.

He also handed over the Youth Farm Initiative grant to members of the Bure Youth Club.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister Bala said this is all intended towards encouraging farming as a business amongst young people.

The training was co-facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture.